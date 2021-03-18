WINONA — Graveside services for Almeta Campbell of Kilmichael will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Kilmichael.
Ms. Campbell, 88, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora.
She was a domestic worker.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
The Rev. Billy Earl Robinson will officiate at the services.
An online guestbook may be viewed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.