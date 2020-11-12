Sharon Elaine Smith Castle, 59, of Sidon died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. There will be a private service at a later date.
She was born Sept. 14, 1961, in Humphreys County to William Aaron Smith and Margie Nell Tadlock Smith. She was a member of New Beginning Community Church in Ozark, Missouri. She worked for many years as a lab technician at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her loyal companion, Sadie. She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael “Mike” Wayne Castle of Sidon; three brothers, Michael Aaron Smith of Clarksdale, Alton “Al” Smith and wife D’Anne of Clarksdale and Steven Nathaniel Smith and wife Tamara Lance of Grenada; her mother, Margie Nell Tadlock of Sidon; and several nieces and nephews.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
