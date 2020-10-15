WINONA — Services for Leitha Marie Lepard of the Grady community near Eupora will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Winona.
Ms. Lepard, 59, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home.
She was a certified in-home caregiver.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The Rev. Philip McRae will officiate at the services.
An online guestbook is available at www.ofhwinona.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.