Services for Robert Benford of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Leflore County Civic Center.
Mr. Benford, 74, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Greenville.
He was a retired Greenwood firefighter who served as a church treasurer, deacon and usher. He also was a transportation specialist. His hobbies included spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Masons and a veteran.
He is survived by two daughters, Sharon Benford Harris and Patricia Benford Frye, both of Greenwood; a son, Robert Benford Jr. of Greenwood; four brothers, George Lucas of Greenwood, Tom Johnson of Chicago, Gerald Johnson of Memphis and Ivory Johnson of New Jersey; eight sisters, Brenda Brown, Diann Williams, Mildred Johnson, Vera Johnson, Ruthie Johnson, Gloria Henry, Deloris Nason and Loretta Randle (Willie), all of Greenwood; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Willie Brown will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Jabari Wilson, William Adams, Freddie Fisher, Curtis Perkins, Jarvis Russell, Terry Coleman, David Fisher and Mark Fisher.
Members of the Greenwood Fire Department will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Burial will be in LCMC Memorial Gardens in Carroll County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.