John “Johnny” William Farrish, 71, of Greenwood died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Allegiance Specialty Hospital. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at New Hope Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Larry Edwards will officiate.
Mr. Farrish was born March 22, 1949, in Greenwood to John Hubert Farrish and Gladys Moore Farrish. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam and was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood. He was the owner and operator of Bowie Lane Fish Market for 28 years before his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; brothers Melvin Farrish, Orin Farrish and Robert Earl Farrish; and a sister, Rachel Golden.
He is survived by his wife, Nita Alford Farrish of Greenwood; daughters Denise Pyron and husband Patrick of Kalispell, Montana, Alisha Farrish of Gulfport and Michelle Skutley and husband Brian of Greenwood; and grandchildren Brandon Pyron, Kendall Pyron, John Pyron, Gavin Pyron, Braylen Downs and Colton Farrish.
Pallbearers will be Shane Huff, Jeff Reeves, Jamey Shaw, James Glenn, Jeff Dunn and Brian Skutley. Honorary pallbearers will be the Back Room Fish Guys.
Military rites will be conducted by Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29. Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
