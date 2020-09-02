Ollie Mohamed Jr., 69, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Belzoni Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Wiman and George Johnson officiating.
Ollie was born in Greenville on Dec. 8, 1950, to Ollie and Annelle Horne Mohamed. He graduated from Belzoni High School and attended Ole Miss, Mississippi State University and Delta State University. He was a member of the Army National Guard and a Master Mason of Belzoni Masonic Lodge. He served as senior vice president of Citizens Bank and later owned and operated Central Insurers in Belzoni. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Belzoni.
Mr. Mohamed is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Chandler Brooks Mohamed.
Ollie is survived by a son, Ollie Lance Mohamed (Landi); six grandchildren, Chandler Brooks Mohamed Jr., William Litton Mohamed, George Wade Mohamed and Ann Gerard Mohamed, William Ollie Mohamed, Mary Landi Mohamed, all of Greenwood; his siblings, Lee Ann Moore (Maj. Gen. Tom Moore) of Columbus, Sarah Goldberg (Charlie) of Belzoni, David Mohamed (Joanne) of Madison, Susan Watson of Madison and Liz Rogers of Purvis; numerous nieces and nephews; and Deborah Aycock Mohamed, the mother of his children.
Some of Ollie’s happiest days were spent at the old Reed Deer Camp near Fitler with his sons Chad and Lance and a very eclectic group of friends from everywhere. Many days after a long hunt, Ollie would unsaddle his horse, Silver, and send his sons and the rest of the camp boys to town to buy huge ribeye steaks and all the fixings for his signature Ollie Salad. Long after the traditional camp evening meal of fried deer meat and vegetables had been served and cleaned up, the horse riders and many other late-night diners would enjoy Ollie’s feast, which often led to a friendly game of cards. Ollie was generous to a fault and would give a friend anything that he had. He loved entertaining and cooking for others, especially at the Blue Room in Belzoni on Catfish Festival weekends and other special events.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hall Barret, Denon Braswell, Allen Bridgers, Greg Burton, Gene Cline, David James, JJ Pannel, John Shelton, the Blue Room Crew and the Reed Deer Camp Horsemen.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Belzoni or the charity of your choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
