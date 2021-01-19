Valerie Williams Reifers, 85, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 16, 2021, at Riverview Nursing and Rehab in Greenwood.
Valerie was born to Luther and Ruby Sanders Williams in Aberdeen, was raised in Okolona and moved to Greenwood in 1955 after marrying her high school sweetheart, Tommy. She was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for many years. Mrs. Reifers was a wonderful cook and operated her own catering service for 15 years. She was also a member of the Does (Elks Club) and loved to play bridge. Later in life she was known as the “little lady in the park” who walked her dog daily. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her daughter-in-law, Francis Reifers.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tommy Reifers; two daughters, Bridget Barner (Mike) of Greenwood and Regina Stinson (Chuck) of Madison; three sons, Key Reifers (Debbie) of Leland, Adam Reifers of Greenwood and Jay Reifers of San Antonio; 11 grandchildren, Kristin Zapien (Javier) of Savannah, Georgia, Lauren Smith (Daniel) of Greenwood, Chris Reifers of Cleveland, Grant Reifers (Carrie) of Leland, Jacob Reifers (Holly) of Collierville, Tennessee, Mitch Reifers (Kathryn) of Madison, Casey Reifers of Greenwood, Gabe Reifers of Greenwood, Claire Stinson of Madison, Emily Stinson of Madison and Molly Stinson of Madison; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with internment in the church columbarium at a later date.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
