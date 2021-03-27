Teresa Anne Hopper, 71, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, with interment in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. The Rev. Lanny Haley will officiate.
Teresa was born in Grenada to Thomas D. and Anne Duke Organ. She had been a lifelong resident of Carroll County. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Northwest Mississippi Community College. She began her career in banking with Leflore Bank in the early 1970s and remained through several changes until retiring in 2019 with CB&S Bank. Teresa was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where she was the decorations director. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Hopper is survived by her husband, Billy Hopper; a step-son, William Hopper of Tennessee; two sisters, Jane Didlake (Pat) of Carrollton and Dorothy Prewitt (Earl) of Carrollton; three nieces, Monica Jones (Kenny), Emily Branch (Tyler) and Lauren Beck (John); and seven great- nieces and -nephews, Kendi Brook Jones, Allie Kathryn Beck, Anna Lauren Jones, John Lane Beck, Anne Michael Branch, Meri Milton Beck and Benson Branch. Although Teresa never had children of her own, she spent her days doing for and spending time with her girls and her “grandchildren,” and that gave her life. Along with that responsible came the nickname of DeDe, which she wore proudly.
There are many who helped along the way, and for that love we are grateful. Compassionate and caring nurses are hard to come by, and DeDe was blessed with some of the best. We certainly appreciate all the “above and beyond” you did for her.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Jones, John Beck, Tyler Branch, Levi Shepard, Steve Parks and Ty Agee. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Conway, Steve Markovich, Stacy Weeks and Paul Jones.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Mt. Pisgah cemetery fund or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
