WINONA — Graveside services for Herbert Blaylock of Winona will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery in Winona.
Mr. Blaylock, 82, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired Winona firefighter who had served in the Mississippi Army National Guard.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.
