GRENADA — Hilder Louise Chambley Corbin was a caring wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend. She met her loving savior Jesus on March 12, 2021, at age 81.
Hilder was born to Mollie and Louis Chambley on Jan. 21, 1940. She was the youngest of nine children.
Throughout her amazing life, Hilder delighted in caring for her clients as a professional hairdresser. Everyday, Hilder celebrated God’s beautiful creations through her love of unique rocks and her gorgeous gardens. Hidden throughout her gardens were her cherished rabbits, roosters and rocks — each one placed in love in honor of her friendships, her family and her memories. She loved to share the stories of how each one had touched her heart.
Hilder was a longtime member of Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch. Her faith was endless and passionate and was most on display when she spoke of being reunited in eternity with her beloved husband of 24 years, Jessie, and her young son, Dennis. They are now together with her Heavenly Father.
We will be celebrating the life of Hilder Corbin at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be held at McKibben and Guinn Funeral home in Grenada. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
