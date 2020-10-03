YAZOO CITY — Graveside services for Reginald Lee “Dino” Dean Sr., 70, of Greenwood, formerly of Yazoo City, will be at noon Wednesday at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.
Reginald graduated from St. Francis School in 1969 and excelled in football and baseball. He attended Coahoma Community College and entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1971, serving for six years. He served as a police officer with the Yazoo City Police Department from 1978-1984. He accepted a position with the Greenwood Police Department in 1986 and rose through the ranks, retiring as a captain in 2010. During his tenure he received numerous commendations. Public viewings will be held beginning at noon Tuesday at Century Funeral Home in Greenwood and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Knight & Strong Funeral Home in Yazoo City.
