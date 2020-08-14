Caroline Crossland, 73, of Greenwood died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Riverview Nursing Home in Greenwood. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Odd Fellows East Cemetery. The Rev. Howard Beam will officiate.
Mrs. Crossland was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Sunflower County to Ellis Thornton Crossland and Alice E. Bright Crossland. She resided in Greenwood the past 12 years and worked as a housekeeper for Hospice before retirement. She was preceded in death by three sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Crossland of Batesville; two sisters, Sylvia Beam and husband Walter of Greenwood and Betty Mangrum of Milan, Tennessee; two brothers, Sam Crossland of Greenwood and Terry Crossland and wife Deborah of Texarkana, Arkansas; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
