WINONA — Services for Thomas “Billy” Gee of Winona will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hays Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Winona.
Mr. Gee, 75, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital
He was a retired cafeteria employee.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
The Rev. Andre Harper will officiate at the services.
An online guest register may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.