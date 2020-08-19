A funeral Mass for Ruben Hughes of Greenwood will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. The service is for family and St. Francis members only.
Mr. Hughes, 81, died Thursday, Aug. 6, in Greenwood.
A funeral horse-and-carriage processional will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a public viewing from noon to 1 p.m., a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. at the Leflore County Civic Center and a horse-and-carriage recessional.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lovelady Cemetery on Mississippi 21 in Forest, with a recessional and dove release.
The requested florist is Danny’s Flowers.
A public viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at Century Funeral Home.
Personal protective equipment must be worn at the services, and all CDC guidelines will be followed. No entrance will be allowed without proper equipment.
Free masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
The family requests minimizing hugs and handshakes for health and safety for everyone.
