Robert “Rocky” F. Powers, 89, passed away peacefully in Greenwood on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, with his daughters by his side. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Greenwood Delta Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rocky was born in Vicksburg on Sept. 8, 1931, to George Bryant Powers and Ruth Allums Powers. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force and became a sergeant, serving in the Korean War. Once the war concluded, he enrolled at Ole Miss, where he was an active member of Kappa Alpha for over 50 years. While in attendance, he met and married Elizabeth Ann Carr of Tupelo, and upon graduation, they settled in Greenwood. He was employed at Staplcotn from 1956 to 1976, began a career with Zurn Industries (now Balkamp) and retired in 1995. While working for Zurn, he traveled extensively throughout the U.S. He was the project manager for each construction site, where his crews were responsible for building the cooling tower division for nuclear power plants. At the time of his retirement, he was in Tampa, Florida, which was the headquarters for Zurn Industries.
Rocky’s past affiliations in Greenwood include being a longtime active member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, and until his death, he was actively involved in the Friday morning men’s prayer breakfast and the men’s Sunday School Class. He was a past member of the local Kiwanis Club. Rocky’s involvement in the community was extensive (Pann made sure of that). He was involved in the Community Food Pantry/United Way from 1995 to 2010. He became the construction coordinator for what began as Greenwood’s Habitat for Humanity, now the Fuller Center for Housing, serving from 1996 to 2017. He was responsible for providing 29 new homes, 11 cottages in Baptist Town and 22 rehabs to joyful recipients. Rocky was given multiple awards for serving as Ambassador of the Year for the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, he received the community service award from Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church in 2009, as well as a Commendation of Appreciation in 2017 from Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Home for the children of Boys’ Town.
Rocky was quite the golfer in his younger days. He loved meeting friends for a round at Greenwood Country Club and after at the 19th hole for a cold beer. He and Pann never missed the chance to dance til dawn at the Country Club’s “Young at Hearts” events held four times a year.
He considered spending time with family and friends a great blessing. Rocky had a way of making people feel at ease because of his genuine, kind demeanor and his unlimited willingness to help those less fortunate. Greenwood was a better place for his many unselfish contributions. He will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate to know him and love him, including his faithful beagle, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pann; and a nephew, Gary Carr of Monroe, Louisiana. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Libby Carroll (Carter) from Hattiesburg, Debby Powers of Greenwood, known as “Bop Bop” to granddaughter Katie Carroll of Hattiesburg, grandson and namesake Rob Carroll “Rockie” of Purvis, three great-granddaughters, Audria, Riley and Avery; nephew Ronald Carr (Cheryl); and niece Linda Ann Carr of Monroe, Louisiana.
The family would like to extend special admiration to Dr. Michael Boler, personal physician; Dr. Rachael Faught; and the day and night shift nurses in ICU at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Lizzie, Meaghan and Maureen.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude, the ASPCA, the VFW, Fuller Center for Housing or First Presbyterian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.