WINONA — Graveside services for Alberta Miller of Kilmichael will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Lindsey Springs Cemetery in Kilmichael.
Ms. Miller, 76, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Tyler Holmes Hospital in Winona.
She was a lab tech for MIT.
There will be a limited visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.
Minister Erma Anderson will officiate at the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.