December 15, 1927 - November 30, 2020
Graveside services for Johnnie Bates Lipe will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Odd Fellows Cemetery with the Rev. Phillip McRae officiating.
Mrs. Lipe, 92, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Indywood Glen.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1927, to Vivian and Dovie Grant Flowers in Carroll County and resided in Greenwood most of her life. She was a retired dental assistant for Dr. J.S. Pittman and was a member of the Elks ladies auxiliary, where she served as president for many years. She loved traveling and attending bluegrass festivals. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Gordon McIntyre Bates and Jim Waters Lipe Sr.
She is survived by her two sons, David Gordon Bates of Brandon and Jim Lipe Jr. of Clinton; two daughters, Linda Bates Henderson of Vaiden and Kathy Bates Brown of Nampa, Idaho; eight grandchildren; and nine great- grandchildren
