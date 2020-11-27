Services for Easter Mae Lowe of Itta Bena will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Itta Bena.
Ms. Lowe, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home.
Easter Lowe was a devout Christian who committed her life to serving and doing the will of God. She worked for more than 15 years at National Picture and Frame Co. Easter was well known as a skilled cook and beautician. People flocked to her house to get a taste of one of her signature dishes. Easter was not just a mother figure to her children; she was a revered mother figure to the community.
She is survived by five sons, Gregory Lowe of Hitchcock, Texas, Barry Lowe and Stanric Lowe of Houston, Anglos Lowe of Tchula and Darry Lowe of Itta Bena; five daughters, Patricia Lowe, Demetria Conley and Cassandra Lowe of Itta Bena, Shirley Fortson of Conroe, Texas, and Andrias Lowe of Houston; 25 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
Bishop Ervin Ricks Sr. will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Gregory Lowe, Darry Lowe, Nitro Conley, Pastor Brian Ricks, Elder Lurrus Fulton, Minister Jeremy Ricks, Edward Rias and Marcus Ramsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jessie Lowe, Huntley Nevels, Stanric Lowe, Anglos Lowe and Barry Lowe.
Burial will be in Pitts Memorial Gardens.
