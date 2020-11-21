Services for Bessie Ree Stephens Burch of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Century Funeral Home.
Ms. Burch, 82, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Greenwood.
She was retired from the Greenwood Public Schools and had been a cafeteria worker and seamstress. She was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Burch-Walker-Streeter and Katina Burch, both of Greenwood; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The Rev. Dr. Calvin Collins will officiate at the services. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.