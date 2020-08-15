Emma Lee Brooks Prayer was born Sept. 22, 1938, to Albert Brooks Sr. and Mattie Bruce-Brooks in Holmes County.
She was the oldest daughter of seven children. She was joined in holy matrimony to Joe Prayer. She is the mother of three daughters: Gloria Brooks-Ross (Gary), Bettie Prayer-Lewis and Emma Prayer-Thompson.
Emma Lee Prayer was a devoted mother, one who always put the interests of her family first, who saw to it that her children and grandchildren were given the best she could provide. The example of her love flowed in her neighborhood, and she lived day by day helping others. She was faithful to her church, Meeks First Baptist in Cruger, always present at all services until her health providentially hindered her from being in church.
She leaves to cherish her memory three precious daughters, Gloria (Gary) Ross, Bettie Prayer and Emma Prayer, all of Greenwood; nine granddaughters, three grandsons, 27 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ellen Thomas and Lola Brown of Greenwood. Preceding her in eternal rest are her mother, Mattie Brooks; her father, Albert Brooks Sr.; sister Pearlie Prayer; and brothers Joe Brooks, James Brooks and Albert Brooks. There are also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
