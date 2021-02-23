October 5, 1938 - February 19, 2021
Graveside services for Sybil Kathleen Wiltshire will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Providence Cemetery in Carroll County with the Rev. Gary Garrison officiating.
Mrs. Wiltshire, 82, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Providence Assisted Living Center in Grenada.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1938, in Carroll County to Loyd Cecil Bailey and Mattie Lou Bailey. She was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Greenwood. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Bill Wiltshire Jr.; and a daughter, Debbra Garrison.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Wiltshire of Biloxi; five grandchildren, Blake Wiltshire, Tabitha Bernal, Kristen Ripp, Tiffany Garrison, and Devin Garrison; a sister, Juanita Tullos of Tennessee; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Devin Garrison, Raymundo Bernal, Gary Garrison, Randy Astor, Ryan Brown and Blake Wiltshire.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
