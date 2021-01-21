Services for Devon Denise York of Hiram, Georgia, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
Ms. York, 42, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Hiram.
She was a leadership coach.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Elder Samuel Sago will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Pitts Memorial Gardens.
