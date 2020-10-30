WINONA — Graveside services for Pauletta Joyce Beal Richard of Indianapolis, formerly of Itta Bena, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Duck Hill.
Ms. Richard, 69, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
She was a retired educator.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 8 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
The Rev. Lee Russell Peeples will officiate at the services.
An online guest register may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
