SOUTHAVEN — Maggie Joan Prewitt, 67, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020, in Memphis.
After retiring from BellSouth, Maggie went to nursing school and became a nurse and worked in the health care field for 15 more years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Howard and Mrs. Mary Fowler Buice; and her sister, Kathy Suggs.
Survivors include her children, Jennifer Prewitt Hodges and husband Kerry and William Howard Meeks; three grandchildren, Reid and Lillian Hodges and Landen Meeks; and three siblings: Henry, Howard and Ann Marie Buice.
Twin Oaks Funeral Home of Southaven is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.