WINONA — Graveside services for Hattie Mae Smith of Duck Hill will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Young Chapel Church Cemetery in Duck Hill.
Mrs. Smith, 71, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
She was a nurse’s aide.
There will be a limited visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.
The Rev. Claude Horton will officiate at the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.