Graveside services for Eloise Quackenboss of Greenwood will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood. Miss Quackenboss, 95, departed this world for her heavenly home March 23, 2021.
Miss Quackenboss was a retired music educator. She was born in Memphis on May 16, 1925, to Hal Buckingham and Mary Lucas Quackenboss. She grew up on Glen Burr Plantation in Greenwood. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1942 and from Mississippi State College for Women in May 1946 with a Bachelor of Arts in violin.
She taught violin at Mississippi Woman’s College in Hattiesburg, beginning in 1947. She then continued her music education at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester (New York), where she was awarded the degree of Master of Music with a major in violin in June 1950.
Miss Quackenboss taught music education for public school systems in Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. She also taught at Mississippi Valley State University, Delta State University, the University of Southern Mississippi, and the University of Mississippi. She was working on her doctorate in music theory and humanities at Florida State University when she had to return home to care for her elderly mother.
Miss Quackenboss was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Matinee Musicale, Early Settlers, and Greenwood Little Theatre. She volunteered for many years with the Leflore County Humane Society and the Museum of the Mississippi Delta (formerly Cottonlandia Museum).
She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Mary Lucas Quackenboss Fedric. She is survived by her sister Sarah Quackenboss French of Greenwood; her niece Mary Lucas Fedric Thompson (Tim) of Schlater; her nephew James Edward Fedric (Mireya) of Lafayette, Louisiana; her niece Elizabeth Fedric Sevier (Andrew) of Greenwood, her niece Emily French McQueen (Matthew) of Hood River, Oregon; her niece Catherine French Putvinski (Jeff) of Sandy Hook, Connecticut; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Thompson, Nathan Thompson, William Thompson, Hal Fiore, David Sandel and Leo Murphree. Honorary pallbearers will be James Edward Fedric, Andrew Sevier and Thomas Hargrove.
The family would like to thank Danny and Rebecca Edwards of Country Meadow, Josephine West, Sadie West, Jasmine West, DeWanda Coleman, Zipporha Leason and Keisha Bell and her special friend Vanessa Gray for the compassionate care they have provided over the past several years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Leflore County Humane Society or the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Greenwood.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.