August 16,1936 - December 2, 2020
WINONA — Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, called Sarah Powell home on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Sarah was a lifelong resident of the Duck Hill community in Montgomery County and a member of Duck Hill Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her husband, James H. Powell Jr.; her son, Timothy B. Powell; grandson Jay Powell; great-granddaughter Sinclaire Breedlove; son-in-law Dick Levy; her parents, Lynwood and Mamie Lee Baker; brothers Wayne Baker, Glenn Baker and William D. Baker; and sister Nell Baker Land.
Sarah is survived by four children: son Jimmy Powell (Glenda) of Duck Hill, daughter Belinda P. Levy of Shreveport, Louisiana, daughter Sharon P. Boler (Dr. Mike) of Greenwood and daughter Beth Storey (Barry) of Augusta, Georgia; 11 grandchildren, Shannon Powell Bloom, Sara Elise Powell Johnson, Blake Powell, David Levy, Sarah Claire Levy Breedlove, Phillip Levy, Dr. Michael T. Boler, Dr. Baker Boler, Mary Beth Boler Hardy, Shelby Storey Blackburn and Lang Storey; one sister-in-law, Wilma P. Denney of Dothan, Alabama; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, her Duck Hill Baptist Church family and a host of friends.
Sarah was 84 years of age at the time of her death. Until the onset of her illness, she devoted her entire life to the care of her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be remembered by her children and grandchildren as establishing a model that we should all aspire to achieve of devotion to family, complete unselfishness and being a loving and caring person. While she is no longer physically present with us, the example she set for us always will be.
Services will be held at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with visitation prior to the services beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Tim Buchanan will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Powell’s grandsons, Dr. Baker Boler, Dr. Michael Boler Jr., David Levy, Phillip Levy, Blake Powell and Lang Storey; and her grandsons-in-law, Barrett Blackburn, Barry “Spike” Bloom, Ryan Breedlove, Creighton Hardy and Douglas Johnson.
Due to COVID restrictions, the visitation and services at the funeral home will be limited to immediate family members only. Interment will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. at Duck Hill Cemetery in Duck Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The MIND Center, which is involved in the search for a cure for Alzheimer’s disease; to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or to Duck Hill Baptist Church.
Contact information for the MIND Center is as follows: Melissa Robinson, Development Coordinator (601) 815-4299; Office of Development, University of Mississippi Medical Center, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216 (888) 964-4483. Donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Duck Hill Baptist Church’s mailing address is 301 Main St., Duck Hill, MS 38925.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.