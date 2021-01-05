RULEVILLE — Services for Clarence Paul “C.P.” Cabrol Sr. of Ruleville were at 2 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Victories Church in Cleveland.
Mr. Cabrol, 72, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was a retired cotton gin manager and also worked at West Helena Chemical.
The Rev. Kent Bowlds officiated at the services.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home of Ruleville is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williams-andlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.