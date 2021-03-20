WINONA — A funeral service for William Ottis Vaughan Sr. of Greenwood will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at White Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Webster County, with burial following in the church cemetery.
The Rev. Randy Bridges will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be grandsons Will Vaughan, Tyler Vaughan and Bailey Vaughan, along with Ricky Bagwell, Mike Britt and Stan Chamblee. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Carver, Jack Matthews, John Storms, Jimmy McBride, Charles Fly and Daniel Vaughan.
Mr. Vaughan, 79, passed away at Indywood Glen Personal Care facility in Greenwood on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
He was born March 30, 1941, in Houston, Mississippi, to Erin Ola and Beulah Ann Sewell Vaughan. He was raised in Walthall, attended Eupora High School, went to college at Wood Junior College in Mathiston and later attended seminary. He was a member of the Leflore County Homebuilder’s Association and loved to garden. He was a first-generation employee of Entergy, where he worked as a serviceman for 34 years before retiring. His son and grandsons have continued his legacy and are also employees of Entergy.
Mr. Vaughan is survived by his son, William O. Vaughan Jr. (Tish) of McCarley; his sister, Dora Bagwell of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Will Vaughan (Katelyn) of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Tyler Vaughan and Bailey Vaughan, both of McCarley; and one great-grandchild, Witt Vaughan of Little Rock. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bridges Vaughan.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
