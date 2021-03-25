WINONA — Graveside services for Carolyn Marr Lowery of Winona will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Scotland Baptist Church Cemetery near Winona.
Mrs. Lowery, 88, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Indywood Estate Personal Care Home in Cleveland.
She was a homemaker.
The Rev. John Jacks and the Rev. Paul Trosper will officiate the services.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
