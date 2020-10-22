Services for Elizabeth Hunt Pitts of Greenwood will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at New Pillow Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Ms. Pitts, 91, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired custodian.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Randy Westbrook will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Salem Church Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.