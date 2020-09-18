Thelma H. Richardson passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020, at Golden Age nursing home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at Berkeley Memorial Gardens in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.
Thelma was born June 8, 1926, in Bonneau, South Carolina. She had been an active member of First Baptist Church in Moncks Corner, served as president of her Sunday school class, volunteered at the local hospital and helped with Meals on Wheels.
She had resided in Greenwood for the past five years and attended North Greenwood Baptist Church, where she was a member of LLL and the Lydia Sunday School Class.
Thelma is preceded in death by her parents, Lonny and Bessie Hood; her husband, James P. Richardson Sr.; a son, Leonard Harvey Richardson; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry Hood (Shelby Jean), Mike Hood (Janice), Leonard Hood and Lee Hood (Frances); and a sister and brother-in-law, Ella Mixson (Bill).
She is survived by a daughter, Betty R. Dubard (Ron); a daughter-in-law, Vicki W. Richardson; four stepchildren, Jimmy Richardson, Billy Richardson, Helen Mathewes and Brenda Mathewes; grandchildren Jay Richardson (Payton), Melody Hart Beaty (David) and Ken Dubard (Jeanne); and her great- grandchildren, Tate Dubard, Madeline Holland, Addison Beaty, Sullivan Dubard, Colton Beaty, Elise Holland, Sadie Beaty, Ty Beaty and Wyatt Beaty.
A special thanks to the Lydia Sunday School Class for their prayers and support during her time in Greenwood.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddelotafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
