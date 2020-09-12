Graveside services for Geneva Johnson of Morgan City will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Mount Harmon Cemetery in Morgan City.
Ms. Johnson, 73, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Robert Anderson will officiate at the services.
Rachel Braxton Lawrence
Graveside services for Rachel Braxton Lawrence of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Ms. Lawrence, 75, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired self-employed cosmetologist and a member of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Henry Lawrence Jr. of Greenwood; a daughter, Felecia Lawrence Curry of Greenwood; two sisters, Ruby Braxton Wright of Greenwood and Ruth Braxton of Jackson; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Leroy Williams will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be LaBradford Perry, Michael Curry, Cordney Lawrence, Levon Wright Jr., Prine Wright and Vester Wright.
Honorary pallbearers will be Levon Wright Sr., Ernest Harris and Henry Lawrence Jr.
Dominique D. Moore
Graveside services for Dominique D. Moore of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Ms. Moore, 35, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Flowood.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Kenneth McClung will officiate at the services.
Deborah L. Phillips
Deborah L. Phillips of Coila died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home of Winona.
Phillip ‘Randy’
Randall Ross Jr.
Phillip “Randy” Randall Ross Jr., 65, of Schlater died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at D’Iberville Memorial Park in D’Iberville. Family visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi.
Mr. Ross was born in Biloxi to Phillip Randall Ross Sr. and Lily Rose Tarver Ross. Ross lived most of his life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Mary Provost.
He is survived by two sons, Phillip Randall III of D’Iberville and Joseph Randall Penton of Brandon; his mother, Lily Rose Tarver of Pearl River, Louisiana; four daughters, Christina Moses of Ocean Springs, Kelly Penton of Pearl River, Amy Penton of Petal and Michelle Ross of Biloxi; two brothers, P.D. Ross of Minter City and Jason Ross of Ocean Springs; and four sisters, Sandra Kiefer of Pearl River and Brenda Tanner, Alice Tanner and Shelia Simmons of Vancleave.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
Earnest Shaw
WINONA — Graveside services for Earnest Shaw of Eupora will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Eupora City Cemetery.
Mr. Shaw, 80, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Eupora Nursing Home.
He was an assembly line worker.
There will be a limited visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.
The Rev. Harvey Conley will officiate at the services.
Geneva Williams
Services for Geneva Williams of Itta Bena will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Steadfast Church of God in Christ in Itta Bena.
Ms. Williams, 83, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was a retired factory worker.
There will be a private family viewing from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Great Southern Funeral Home, followed by visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. There also will be visitation from 10 a.m. Saturday until the services at the church.
Elder James Cooper will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Pitts Memorial Gardens.
Emmitt Worthy Jr.
WINONA — Graveside services for Emmitt Worthy Jr. of Weir will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Little Calvary Church Cemetery in Louisville.
Mr. Worthy, 68, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his home.
He was a sawmiller.
There will be a limited visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.
The Rev. Willie Macon will officiate at the services.
