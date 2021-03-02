November 19, 1935 - March 1, 2021
Graveside services for Helen Faye Smith will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Longview Cemetery in Carroll County with the Rev. Glenn Seefeld officiating.
Mrs. Smith, 85, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1935, in Greenwood to H.E. Barry Sr. and Mable Bennett Barry. She worked the past 23 years at Steven’s Bar-B-Q before her retirement. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Greenwood, where she loved to sing in the choir. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing for her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sons John William “Billy” Smith and Barry Dewayne Smith; sisters Diana Lynn Barry Stone and Edna Mae Barry Thomas; a brother, H.E. Barry Jr.; and a grandson, Jonathan Edward Collins.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Smith (Steven) Goodwin of Greenwood and Brenda Smith (Kevin) Collins of Carrollton; a brother, Glenn (Ellen) Barry of McCarley; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.