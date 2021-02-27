Birdie Grantham Farrish, 82, of Greenwood died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Riverview Nursing Home.
A private family service was held at Williams & Lord Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, and burial followed in New Shiloh Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Roy Bush officiated.
Mrs. Farrish was born Jan. 16, 1939, in Carroll County to Wilson Grantham and Alma Brasher Grantham. She attended school in Black Hawk, and she resided in Greenwood most of her life. She had been a resident of Riverview the past six months. She retired from Fred’s department store after over 20 years of employment. She was a member of New Shiloh Baptist Church in Carroll County and enjoyed working with flowers and being with family. The family appreciates the excellent care and concern of Riverview Nursing Home and Hospice Home Care. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Farrish.
Mrs. Farrish is survived by her daughter, Wanda Blaylock of Winona; sons Tony Farrish and wife Jeanette of Greenwood and Terry Farrish of Wilson, Arkansas; sisters Shelia Richardson of Phillipston and Gail Ellis of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Christopher Farrish of Greenwood, Wilson Farrish of Greenwood, Justin Blaylock and wife Ally of Winona, Mike Blaylock and wife Amber of Greenwood, Wayne Blaylock and wife Ashley of Carrollton and Chase Farrish of Wilson, Arkansas.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.