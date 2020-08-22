October 13, 1977 - August 14, 2020
WINONA — Gerald David Hodges Jr. was born to Dave and Christye Hodges on Oct. 13, 1977, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona. Bless him, he was the only boy, outnumbered by four sisters: Christy Keirn of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Stacye Davis of Coila; Myra Mitchell of McDonough, Georgia; and Tiffany McCaleb of Coila. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald David “Dave” Hodges. His mother, Christye George Hodges Sanders, resides in Coila. David lived to see his dream of becoming an over-the-road big truck driver come true. He traveled nationwide for CRST and Prime Inc. and operated as Joy3 Logistics, LLC. He shared that the two most beautiful places he saw out there on the road were the Idaho Panhandle and the west coast of the State of Washington.
David trained to be a truck driver at CRST in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. David was a musician and artist. He played guitar and loved to listen to music and paint. Some of his paintings were commissioned, and some were gifts to special people in his life. His most recent pieces of art are old doors that he painted for specific friends and family members while he prayed for them. Each one was inspired by a particular piece of Scripture from The Bible.
Music was David’s first addiction. His favorite stories were of days and nights driving who knows where following Widespread Panic. He loved the drive (especially with friends), camping out, the dancing, the light show, cooking up garlic grilled cheese sandwiches and selling them for gas money, and all the shenanigans best left to the memories of those with whom they were shared. David was a child of God. He called The Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Greenwood his church home. David grew up in EYC under the ministries of Charlie Deaton and Elizabeth Wheatley-Jones. He also participated in Happening, Reunion, Vocare, and retreats at Camp Bratton Green in Canton. The first guitar chord book David ever had was his Episcopal Youth Songbook. He sang of The Lord’s goodness all the days of his life; in good times and bad, he kept singing. In his 30s, David experienced a spiritual revival while listening to the radio ministry K-LOVE. From that moment forward, K-LOVE was on his Bluetooth speaker.
Even on the final day of his Earthly life, David was jamming to K-LOVE on his mama’s porch, dancing and singing to “Rattle” by Elevation Worship, a song rooted in Scripture (Ezekiel 37:1-14). The porch was David’s favorite place at his mama’s house. They’d sit together and get tickled watching the hummingbirds and bees fight over the feeders and wonder at the glory of God’s creation.
David was called home to Heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, while riding with his little Chipin companion, Patsy “Arleen” Cline, on his lap. The two were traveling north on Highway 35 in Carroll County. David left behind family and friends who will be missing him until their sweet reunion in Glory.
David’s family through his sister Christy Keirn are brother-in-law Bud Keirn of Mountain Home, Arkansas; niece Lesley Artyn Nolan of Folsom, California, and her children, Will Burke and Lindsey Burke Tees; and niece Raquel Keirn Diedrich of Milwaukee and her children, Robert and Daniel Diedrich. David’s family through his sister Stacye Davis are niece Lanair Bell and her husband, Quincy Bell, of Isola and their children, Swayze and Parker Bell, Leah Franklin and the late Katie Ferguson; and niece Heidi Nester and her husband, Nick Nester, of Carrollton and their children, Taylor and Sawyer Williams and Trey Nester.
David’s family through his sister Myra Mitchell are brother-in-law Ricky Mitchell of McDonough, Georgia; niece Cassye Oliver and Marcus Webb of Brevard, North Carolina, and their children, Ani, Connor, Owen and Olivia Hope Adams and Lincoln Webb; niece Hannah Pollard of Ridgeland and Asheville, North Carolina; niece Mary Kathryne Bone and her husband, Caleb Bone, of Locust Grove, Georgia, and their children, Layla Patton, Jayce Singletary and Landon Bone; niece Emma Pollard of McDonough, Georgia; nephew Gavin Mitchell of McDonough; and niece Rilye Mitchell of McDonough.
David’s family through his sister Tiffany McCaleb are brother-in-law Mark McCaleb of Coila; niece April Kilpatrick and her husband, Scott Kilpatrick, of Oxford and their children Anna, McCala and Wesley Kilpatrick; nephew Allen McCaleb and Kelly Primos of Flowood and family; nephew Evan McCaleb and his wife, Courtney McCaleb, of Melbourne, Florida; nephew Isaac McCaleb and his wife, Morgan McCaleb, of Greenwood and their children, Asher and Lilli McCaleb; and god-nephew Donald Gene “Chip” Gray of North Carrollton.
David’s family also includes his stepfather, Harry Sanders of Carrollton; stepmother Elaine “Mommielaine” Hodges of Pangburn, Arkansas; uncle Russell Hodges of Fort Worth, Texas; aunt Phoebe Holland and her husband, Bill Holland, of McCarley and their children, Greg Palmertree of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Kellye James of Winona, Jessica Loftin of Winona and Becky Melton of Kilmichael, and their families.
David’s love and life live on in us and, like the Widespread Panic cover of The Grateful Dead, will Not Fade Away. There will be no memorial service at this time. An online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.ofhwinona.com.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in memory of David to any of the following ministries, which were close to his heart and ours: K-LOVE Radio (donor.klove.com); Second Chance Animal Alliance (secondchancewv.org); God’s House of Hope Addiction Recovery Ministries (ghohkilmichael.com); or Beautiful Feet Homeless Ministries (thefeet.org).
Notices may be sent to Christye George Sanders, 14455 Mississippi 17, Coila, MS 38923. Email: christyesanders@gmail.com
Thank you for your love.
