Services for Dr. Barbara A. Newsome of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Providence Missionary Baptist Church.
Dr. Newsome, 74, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She retired from Mississippi Valley State University after serving many years as an esteemed professor in the Department of Social Work. She contributed to the development of the first Master of Social Work degree at the university, including serving as field director and program director and adviser.
Prior to her tenure at Mississippi Valley State University, she served as a professor of social work at Medgar Evers College in New York, Norfolk State University in Virginia and the University of the District of Columbia. She received her doctorate from Catholic University in Washington, D.C., her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her bachelor’s degree from Mary Manse College in Toledo, Ohio.
Dr. Newsome tirelessly served her community at church and in various other community organizations. She was loved by a host of family and friends and respected by her colleagues and those in the community. She was a member of Providence M.B. Church.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Moses Newsome of Greenwood; two daughters, Ayanna Newsome Pulley (Manuel Rodger Pulley) of Stafford, Virginia, and Mariana Love Newsome of Washington; a brother, Mark Love of Toledo; and three grandchildren: twins Josiah and Amarissa Pulley and Aniya Newsome.
There will be a limited viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Providence M.B. Church.
The Rev. Jessie Payne will officiate at the services.
Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
