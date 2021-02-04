RIDGELAND — Elizabeth Robertson Wilson of Madison passed away Feb. 2, 2021, at her home after a long illness. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. The visitation will be outdoors, weather permitting. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel at First Baptist Church Jackson. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood.
Beth is survived by husband Fred Wilson, daughter Maggie Ethridge (Phil), son John Wilson (Audrey), grandchildren Wilson, Miller, Eliza Grace and Greta Ethridge and brother Rob Robertson, all of Madison; and her cousin, Suzanne Vrbas of Germantown, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cohen and Elizabeth Robertson.
