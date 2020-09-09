Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at McNutt Cemetery in Schlater for Hubert Loyd Hodges, 80, of Minter City, who passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 4, 1940, in Shelby to William Erving Hodges and Ivory Gordon Hodges of Minter City. He resided in Leflore County his whole life. He always had a smile on his face, never met a stranger and never uttered a dislike for anyone. He loved jets and airplanes. He earned his pilot’s license and owned a Piper Cub airplane in his younger years. When his children were younger, they would visit Memphis International Airport and park to watch the jets come and go. He owned and loved Harley- Davidson motorcycles and could hear one coming a mile away. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed mowing his property up until his sickness. He loved his family most of all!
He worked on a river barge at an early age. He was plant manager of Milburn Farms at Minter City for many years. He was a farmer and had his own gravel/grain hauling business for several years before retiring.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Charles Nause and his staff for their support. A special thanks to Sta-Home Health and Hospice for their services.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Ivory Hodges; a sister, Judy Hodges Proctor; a brother, Robert Ervin Hodges; a nephew, Richard Bennett Jr.; and just recently Polly, their beloved pet that was 11 years old and Molly’s sister.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia Louise Hodges; a son, Lloyd Hodges Jr. (Angie) of Minter City; daughters Nanette Hodges Trotter of Minter City and Tina Alford (Chris) of Greenwood; a brother, Ray (Ms. Raye) Hodges of Greenwood; Molly, his beloved pet of 11 years; brothers-in-law Doug Proctor (Alice) of Coffeeville and Richard Bennett of Yazoo City; sisters-in-law Ann Marie Brown (Robert) of Yazoo City, Ivy Henley of Ruleville and Betty Rosa (Henry) of Minter City; grandchildren Colby Trotter (Helen) of Minter City, Mitch Hodges (Rebecca) of Grenada, Chase Alford of Greenwood and Christina Alford of Greenwood; three great-grands, Ethan Trotter (Big E), Blayke Hodges (BB) and Delta Grace (Lil’O Girl); nephews Justin Hodges, Channing Hodges, Landon Hodges, Kenny Hopson, Ronny Henley, Joey Bennett, Henry Bennett and Jimmy Parker; nieces April May, Rachel Pratt, Katrina Bennett Fennell and Jennifer Humphries; and several great-nephews and -nieces.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.