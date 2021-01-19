LEXINGTON — Carl M. McDaniel Jr., 91, passed away at his home in Benton on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Carl was a manager for Cedar Grove Plantation for many years. He also worked for Bill Harris in Benton as a farmer helper. He loved to deer hunt and spend time with family. He also loved to take care of his garden and share with all his friends.
Carl is survived by his wife, Maggie Jenkins McDaniel, and daughters Gail Jenkins and her husband, Lamar, of Greenwood, Judy Tyer and her husband, Daniel, of Bentonia and Mary Lou Daves of Black Hawk. He is also survived by brothers Bert McDaniel Sr. of Yazoo City and Charles McDaniel of Saron and sisters Dot White of Phoenix, Mississippi, and Lola Marie Hoffman of College Station, Texas.
He loved his grandchildren, Karla (Adam) Cook, Ben Jenkins, Jessica (Gage) Cortez, Lee (Mark) Wiggins, Ken Daves, Amy Daves and Justin and Payne Tyer; and his great-grandchildren, Emily Cook, A.J. Cook, Rhett Cortez, Charles Cortez, Atlee Cortez, Austin Wiggin, Eli Wiggin and Mabry Reincker.
Carl was preceded in death by his son, Carl McDaniel Jr.; his parents, Georgia and James (Did) McDaniel; his sister Marcia Fox; and brothers J.T. McDaniel, Diddio McDaniel Sr. and Louis McDaniel Sr.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday at Seneasha Cemetery near Goodman.
