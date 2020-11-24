Marvin Wayne Richardson, 82, of Phillipston passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, after a brief stay at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. He was married to his wife, Imogene (Gene), 47 years until she passed away on Dec. 7, 2008.
He was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Greenwood to Alvin and Elizabeth Richardson. He attended school in Morgan City. He retired from Farmer’s Supply Cooperative and farmed his parents’ land with his brother, John Pat, for over 40 years.
Marvin was a lifelong member of Phillipston Baptist Church. His faith was evident in the way he lived, raised and taught his children and the guidance he provided. Besides being a devoted father and grandfather, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for his diligent study of God’s word, honesty, work ethic, love of farming and sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Imogene (Gene); his infant daughter Gwendolyn Elizabeth; brothers Alan and Bob Richardson; and sisters Pauline Kelly, Ida Belle Green and Murl Wier.
Marvin is survived by his three children, Sheila Narmour (Chip) of Oxford, Sharon Myrick (Mark) of Brandon and Steven Richardson (Mary) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; two granddaughters, Haley Myrick and Mary Ashley Richardson; brother John Pat Richardson; and sisters Katherine Brown of Phillipston and Sara Moss of Bruce.
Per his wishes, no services are planned. Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
