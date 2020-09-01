William Clay “Will” James, 28, of Coila died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Greenwood. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Coila Cemetery. The Rev. Joseph Sansing will officiate.
William was born Jan. 21, 1992, in Jackson to Ricky N. James and Rena’ Beckwith James. He lived most of his life in Carroll County. He was a graduate of North New Summit School, attended Carroll Academy and attended Holmes Community College. William was a small-town guy who relished the country life and the ethics of the lifestyle that it entailed. He was always full of life and joking around to keep everyone around him laughing. He was loved greatly by all who had the privilege of having known him. He worked in the construction business and was employed by P.T. Staples Construction. He was a member of Old Union Church of Christ in Carroll County. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Yancye Sr., and an uncle, William Yancye Jr.
He is survived by his father, Ricky N. James of Carrollton; his mother, Rena’ Beckwith James of Coila; sisters Terri Kay James of North Carrollton, Jessica Lauren James Borries and husband Seth of Gautier and Savannah Mosby James and Eliza Winston James of Katy, Texas; brother Tyler Andrew Brooks of North Carrollton; grandparents Imogene Beckwith Cox of Ranger, Georgia, Betty Van Meter of North Carrollton and Charles and Sandra James of Coila; special friend Molly Upchurch of Cleveland, Mississippi; and two nieces, Brinley Cole Young of Carrollton and Yancye Grace Borries of Gautier.
Pallbearers will be Gary Bankston, Ganes Bankston, Cody Pugh, Jacob Bowlin, Cody Bellipanni, Austin Coppock, Dillon Coppock, Shane Steelman and Byron Campbell.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
