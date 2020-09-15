WINONA — Graveside services for Deborah L. Phillips of Coila will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at LCMC Memorial Gardens in Carrollton.
Ms. Phillips, 66, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home.
She was an educator and a member of Bear Marsh Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the Mother Board, sang in the choir, led Bible study and taught Sunday school to the youth. She also was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Theta Pi Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.
She is survived by her husband, John Phillips of Coila; three daughters, Mary Phillips Bishop of Tampa, Florida, Jo’Niece Phillips Redmond of Memphis and Jennifer Ginn Tanner of Jackson; a sister, Felicia Owens of Jackson; and four grandchildren, Kadon, Kalyn, Zoe and Kacie.
There will be a limited visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.
The Rev. Lamont Armstead will officiate at the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.