WINONA — Graveside services for Eddie Lee Williams of Carrollton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mondy Cemetery in Carrollton.
Mr. Williams, 90, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada.
He was a retired sheer operator.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
Rodney McNeal will officiate at the services.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
