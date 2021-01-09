Graveside services for Robert B. Summerville of Greenwood will be at noon Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Summerville, 65, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Greenwood.
He was a welder.
He is survived by his mother, Magnolia Summerville of Greenwood; his father, Travis Green of Chicago; four brothers, R.L. Summerville, Freddie Summerville, Curtis Summerville and Michael Summerville, all of Greenwood; and nine sisters, Fannie Spells, Jeanette Summerville, Linda Summerville, Taralashon Tarver, Serberanna Summerville, Sharon Summerville and Renee Chambers, all of Greenwood, Gwendolyn Summerville of Milwaukee and Sandra Spencer of Greenville.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Leflore Hall, 308 McLemore St., next to Byas Mortuary.
The Rev. John R. Body will officiate at the services.
Byas Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
