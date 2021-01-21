A funeral Mass for Howard Hill of Greenwood will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Mr. Hill died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. He was 86.
Mr. Hill was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Carroll County to Howard Vurland Hill and Laura Slawson Hill. He attended J.Z. George High School in North Carrollton.
He owned and operated H&H Printing in Greenwood for more than 50 years. He also worked as a printer at different points in his career for The Greenwood Commonwealth and a former Greenwood newspaper, The Morning Star. He started as a linotype operator during the days of “hot metal” printing, later becoming a press operator of web offset printing.
Mr. Hill served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a communicant at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Woodall; a brother, Floyd Hamilton Hill; and his parents.
Mr. Hill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna Nixon Hill of Greenwood; two sons, Howard V. “Buck” Hill and wife Laura of Greenwood, and Robert V. “Bobby” Hill and wife Paula of Carrollton; two brothers, Robert Earl Hill of Batesville and Jimmy Hill of Grenada; eight grandchildren, Michael Castle, Jamey Castle and wife April, Jeromy Castle and wife Ashley, Memory Cobble and husband Jonathan, Megan Kapperman and husband Andrew, Lindsey Hill, Brittany Hill and Mary Kathryn Hill; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the church. Burial will be in New Jerusalem Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Joachim Studwell, OFM will officiate at the services. Military rites will be conducted by the Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29 Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be John Elliott, Jessie Beckwith, Lee McGinnis, Andrew Kapperman, Nick Joseph Jr. and Johnathan Cobble. Honorary pallbearers will be Alton Brewer, Dr. Michael Boler, Jessie Alred, Austin Alred and Larry “Blue” Neal.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
