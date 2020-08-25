Graveside services for Esther Renée Henderson Scott of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at LCMC Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Scott, 59, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Clarksdale.
Esther Renee’ Henderson Scott was born Aug. 7, 1961, to Solomon and Jessie Burks Henderson. She was educated in the Greenwood Public Schools and received her bachelor’s degree in music education from Mississippi Valley State University. She worked for a few years at Greenwood High School and then at Humphreys County High School until taking early retirement for health reasons.
Her love of the Lord and music enabled her to serve as a soloist and choir directress for several local churches. Esther loved her church family, Miracle Temple and District 5 of North Mississippi Church of God in Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elder Jimmie Lee Scott; a sister, Gloria Faye Henderson; and a brother, Levi Henderson.
She is survived by a goddaughter, Danielle Miller (Michael) Barrow of Tutwiler; three brothers, Solomon Henderson III of Burke, Virginia, and George (Olivia) Henderson and Kenneth Henderson of Greenwood; three sisters, Causie (Bill) Clay of Greenwood, Elizabeth Henderson of Memphis and Jessilyn Henderson of Rochester, Minnesota; an uncle, Elder William C. (Hazel) Burks of Memphis; and three aunts, Barbara Jackson of Little Rock, Arkansas, Dorothy Henton of Bessemer, Alabama, and Roz Henderson of Milwaukee.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Century Funeral Home.
Elder Johnny Gary Jr. will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Calvin Fletcher, Calvin Henry, Travis Scott, Zach Scott, Gemel Henderson and Charles Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Solomon Henderson III, George Henderson, Kenneth Henderson, Harry Sherrod, Terry Peoples and Bill Clay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ Ministries of Glendora (Cash App: $mtcogicglendora).
