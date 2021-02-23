WINONA — Donald G. Welch, 76, of Carrollton passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. He valiantly fought heart and kidney disease for many years. He left us on Valentine’s Day and took our hearts with him.
Don was born to Albert and Mamie Kimes Welch on Nov. 25, 1944, in Winona. He grew up and attended school in Vaiden, graduating from Vaiden High School in 1962. He attended Holmes Junior College in Goodman and went on to have a 40-year career with Western Electric/AT&T until his retirement in 2004. After retirement he enjoyed work/fun driving his tractors and bulldozer and restoring antique cars. Camping was always fun, and he loved when his family would join in. His family was his heart, and his joy was evident when they were near. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Greenwood and the Good News Sunday School Class.
In his early years in Greenwood, he was a member of the Greenwood Jaycees, the Odd Fellows Lodge and the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Don is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda; his sons, Jason (Ruth) and Sonny (Casey); his daughters, Georgiana King (Brad), Kristie Hairston and Christi Cave (Lee); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda King (Perry), Jo Johnson and Charlotte Garcia.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Vaiden Cemetery in Vaiden, with the Rev. Dennis Gossett officiating. Pallbearers will be Bill Carroll, Jerry Carroll, Scott Carroll, Fred Hooper, Murry Stewart and David Piccarelli.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1870, Greenwood, MS 38935.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
