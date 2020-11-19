Services for Wesley Gerome Haddon Jr. of Greenwood will be between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday at the Yazoo River boat launch.
Mr. Haddon, 75, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Greenwood.
He was a lifelong commercial fisherman and a Vietnam veteran.
He is survived by a son, Michael (Shannon) Haddon of Greenwood; a daughter, Jamie (Virgil) McCluskey of Grenada; and two granddaughters, Kaylee Haddon of Greenwood and Alexa Delgado of Grenada.
Memorials may be made by donating to the Leflore County Search and Rescue Boat Fund on GoFundMe.com.
