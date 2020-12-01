Henry Grady Carpenter, 87, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 28, 2020, in his home in Greenwood. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home with interment in Coila Cemetery. The Rev. Brad Hodges and the Rev. Dennis Gossett will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Grady was born Dec. 3, 1932, to S.T. and Annie Carpenter in Drew. He was raised in Carroll County and graduated from J.Z. George High School. He served in the U.S. Army and later worked for 28 years driving the Wonder Bread truck. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Greenwood. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and raising cattle on his land in Carroll County. Grady especially enjoyed spending time with his family and had a very special relationship with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mamie Sudduth Carpenter; three daughters, Betty C. Bazzell (Mark) of Canton, Georgia, Rebecca C. Edwards (Danny) of Greenwood and Jo Ann Carpenter of Duluth, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Iott (Derek), Jonathan Jones (Dominque Reyes), Brad Edwards (Elizabeth), Reed Edwards, Brett Shanley (Katie), Bryan Shanley, Trevor Bazzell and Jenna Bazzell; and three great-grandchildren, Preston Iott, Houston Henry Iott and Katelyn Hill.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Jones, Brad Edwards, Reed Edwards, Brett Shanley, Bryan Shanley and Mark Bazzell.
The family wishes to thank Marilyn Hale and Vivian Branch for the special care they provided and also the staff of Adoration Hospice.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Greenwood.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.